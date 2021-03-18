NFL Rumors: Patriots re-sign K Nick Folk to one-year deal

Report: Patriots re-sign kicker Nick Folk originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Nick Folk isn't going anywhere.

The New England Patriots have re-signed the veteran kicker to a one-year contract that includes $1.225 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

The Patriots have re-signed veteran K Nick Folk to a one-year deal with $1.225M guaranteed, per source. He was solid for them last season. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 18, 2021

With Folk returning, the Patriots now have three kickers on the roster with Roberto Aguayo and Justin Rohrwasser also in the mix.

Folk was reliable for New England in 2020. The 36-year-old converted 26 of 28 field goal attempts (13 of 15 from 40-plus yards) and 30 of 33 extra points. Both of his field goals from 50-plus yards out were game-winners.

Here's an updated list of the Patriots' offseason moves: