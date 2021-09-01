NFL Rumors: Patriots to sign fullback Ben Mason

Report: Patriots signing ex-Ravens fullback originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are busy piecing together their practice squad after finalizing their initial 53-man roster for the 2021 NFL season.

One of their additions on Wednesday, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, was fullback Ben Mason. The rookie will join the Patriots practice squad and is likely to soon be elevated to the 53-man roster, per Rapoport.

Mason was selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. The Michigan product was waived during final roster cuts Tuesday.

In his four years with the Wolverines, Mason rushed 37 times for 87 yards and nine touchdowns while hauling in three passes for 32 yards and a TD. He also spent some time at defensive tackle and tight end during his collegiate career. His senior season, he primarily was used as a blocker.

Jakob Johnson currently is the lone fullback on the Patriots' intiial 53-man roster.