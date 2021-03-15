NFL rumors: Patriots to sign free agent WR Kendrick Bourne to three-year contract

Report: Patriots to sign free agent WR Kendrick Bourne to three-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots can't stop spending money early in the NFL's legal tampering period of free agency that began Monday.

Just a short while after news broke that the Patriots had agreed to a two-year contract worth $26 million with free agent wide receiver Nelson Agholor, reports surfaced of another wideout coming to New England.

Free agent Kendrick Bourne has agreed to a three-year deal worth $22.5 million with the Patriots, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Bourne tallied 49 receptions for 667 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games for the San Francisco 49ers last season. The 25-year-old veteran spent the first four seasons of his career with the 49ers and posted 137 receptions for 1,769 yards and 11 touchdowns in 58 games.

The Patriots, according to multiple reports Monday, have also agreed to free agent contracts with tight end Jonnu Smith, outside linebacker Matthew Judon, nose tackle Davon Godchaux and defensive back Jalen Mills.

The additions of Bourne, Agholor and Smith give the Patriots three more quality pass-catchers for an offense that ranked near the bottom of many passing categories last season, including a 32nd-place finish in touchdown passes.