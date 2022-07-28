NFL Rumors: Patriots sign free-agent WR Josh Hammond

Report: Patriots sign former Jaguars WR after tryout originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots reportedly made an addition to their wide receiving corps on Thursday.

Josh Hammond signed with the team following a training camp workout at Gillette Stadium, according to Pro Football Focus' Doug Kyed.

Hammond, 24, originally signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Florida in 2020. He spent the next two seasons primarily on the practice squad and was on the active roster for two games in 2021. He did not receive a target in either appearance.

The Jaguars signed Hammond to a futures deal for 2022 but was waived in May. He was claimed by the Philadelphia Eagles but was waived earlier this week.

Hammond joins a Patriots receiver room that also currently includes DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, Tyquan Thornton, Ty Montgomery, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, and Tre Nixon. New England now has six open spots remaining on its 90-man roster.