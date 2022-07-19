NFL rumors: Patriots to sign former USFL DL Jeremiah Pharms

Report: Patriots to sign former USFL DL Jeremiah Pharms originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are still adding players to their roster with training camps set to start across the NFL next week.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Patriots are signing defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms, who most recently played for the USFL's Pittsburgh Maulers.

The addition of Pharms brings the number of players on New England's roster to 86.

Pharms tallied 22 tackles and two sacks for the Maulers last season.

Veterans are scheduled to report to Patriots training camp on Tuesday, July 26. The Patriots' first preseason game is set for Aug. 11 against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium.