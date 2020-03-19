NFL Rumors: Patriots sign ex-Chargers safety Adrian Phillips

The New England Patriots made a move to bolster their secondary on Thursday.

Former Los Angeles Chargers safety Adrian Phillips and the Patriots have agreed to a two-year deal, according to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports.

A team source tells Yahoo Sports that Pro Bowl safety Adrian Phillips has agreed to a two-year deal with the #Patriots. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 19, 2020

The move to sign Phillips comes one day after the Patriots traded safety Duron Harmon to the Detroit Lions and on the same day safety/special teamer Nate Ebner left for the New York Giants.

Phillips may not be a household name, but he is a Pro Bowler and has the versatility that should allow him to fit well in Bill Belichick's defensive scheme. The soon-to-be 28-year-old can also play on special teams.

In 2019, Phillips played in only seven games after breaking his arm in Week 2. During his Pro Bowl 2018 campaign, Phillips racked up 94 total tackles, an interception, and nine passes defended.

