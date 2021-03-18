NFL Rumors: Patriots to sign ex-Packers DE Montravius Adams

Report: Patriots signing ex-Packers DE to one-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots continue to wheel and deal in free agency.

They continued their spending spree Thursday by signing former Green Bay Packers defensive end Montravius Adams to a one-year contract worth up to $2.5 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Former Packers’ DE Montravius Adams reached agreement with the Patriots on a 1-year deal worth up to 2.5 million, per @DrewJRosenhaus, who now has done five deals this week with New England. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2021

Adams, a third-round draft pick out of Auburn in 2017, has registered 1.5 sacks over the last four seasons with Green Bay. The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder appeared in eight games last year and tallied 11 tackles in eight games.

The Patriots have invested on both sides of the ball this offseason. In addition to Adams, they've signed Davon Godchaux and Henry Anderson to bolster their defensive line. For the full list of Patriots acquisitions, you can go here.