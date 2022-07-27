NFL rumors: Patriots sign Davon Godchaux to hefty new contract extension

Report: Patriots sign Davon Godchaux to hefty new contract extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are keeping Davon Godchaux in Foxboro beyond this season.

The veteran defensive lineman has agreed to a two-year, $20.8 million extension with $17.85 million guaranteed, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday.

Godchaux is entering the final year of his two-year, $16.5 million contract signed in free agency last offseason. He is now signed through the 2024 NFL season.

This extension is expected to free up some much-needed salary cap space for the Patriots. They entered Wednesday with just $1.4 in cap room.

Godchaux tallied 65 total tackles, five QB hits, one sack and one forced fumble in 17 games last season. He played in 59 percent of the team's defensive snaps.