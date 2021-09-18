NFL rumors: Patriots sign Brian Hoyer to one-year deal, promote him to 53-man roster

Report: Patriots sign Hoyer to 1-year deal, promote him to 53-man roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots now have two quarterbacks on their 53-man roster.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday morning that the Patriots signed quarterback Brian Hoyer to a one-year contract. As a result, Hoyer has been promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

The other QB on the 53-man roster is rookie Mac Jones, who played quite well in his regular season debut last week against the Miami Dolphins.

Hoyer is in his seventh season with the Patriots. They are one of eight teams the 35-year-old veteran has played for in his 13-year career.

The Patriots entered the weekend with an open spot on their 53-man roster, and another will open up when rookie kicker Quinn Nordin's move to injured reserve is official.