NFL Rumors: Patriots to re-sign Brian Hoyer, backup offensive lineman

Report: Patriots bring back Brian Hoyer, backup offensive lineman originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones lost his longtime offensive coordinator this offseason, but he'll still have one stable presence in the New England Patriots' quarterback room.

The Patriots have agreed to terms with veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer in addition to offensive lineman James Ferentz, The Boston Globe's Jim McBride reported Monday morning.

Hoyer, back for his third consecutive year with New England, was Jones' backup in 2021 and served as a de facto coach for the rookie QB. The 36-year-old Hoyer has 13 years of NFL experience (seven with the Patriots) and was set to hit free agency Wednesday.

Hoyer's return comes after offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels left to take the Las Vegas Raiders' head coach job. Newly-added offensive assistant Joe Judge is expected to be New England's quarterbacks coach, but Hoyer likely will play a teaching role for Jones as well.

Mac Jones back in October on â€œclose friendâ€ Brian Hoyer:



â€œHe's super supportive of me and trying to help me in any way he can, and, you know, he's hard on me sometimes, which is good.â€ pic.twitter.com/J2aiQZBIzA — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) March 14, 2022

Ferentz has been with the Patriots on and off since 2017 and ended last season on the practice squad. The 32-year-old can play multiple positions on the offensive line and provides some depth up front.