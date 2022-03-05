NFL rumors: Patriots have shown interest in Panthers WR Robby Anderson

Report: Patriots have shown interest in Robby Anderson trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Upgrading at wide receiver should be a priority for the New England Patriots during the 2022 NFL offseason, and the trade market is one place to address that roster need.

One potential candidate is Carolina Panthers wideout Robby Anderson.

"The Patriots have at least shown some interest in trading for Panthers receiver Robby Anderson, the former Jet who impressed against the Patriots on film despite not much production (nine games, 49 targets, 17 receptions, 181 yards, 0 TDs)," Greg Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal reported Friday.

This reported interest in the 28-year-old veteran is hardly a surprise. Anderson himself admitted before the Panthers' game against the Patriots last October that New England head coach Bill Belichick tried to sign him as a free agent in 2020.

Anderson wasn't great in 2022, but it's not like his stats were atrocious. His 53 receptions would've ranked third on the Patriots -- two behind Kendrick Bourne and three ahead of Hunter Henry. Anderson also tallied 519 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 2021.

Two years ago Anderson set career highs with 95 receptions and 1,096 receiving yards.

Anderson has two more years remaining on his contract, including a $16.8 million salary cap hit for 2022, per Spotrac. So, he wouldn't be a cheap addition by any means.

The Patriots also could target an impact wideout in the 2022 NFL Draft. They own the No. 21 overall pick in the first round and met with many of the top wide receivers this past week at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.