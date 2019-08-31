NFL Rumors: Patriots showing interest in running back LeSean McCoy

The Patriots constantly find themselves mentioned in reports when big-name players are available either via trade or free agency. Part of the reason? They do their due diligence. They always make calls. And if their interest then goes public, that can help up a player's value.

If Bill Belichick and his staff are doing a little digging, then why shouldn't every team across the league?

It's happening again, apparently. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Patriots are among the teams showing initial interest in running back LeSean McCoy who was released by the Bills on Saturday.

You could make the argument that the strongest position group on the Patriots roster is at running back. It's up there with corner as one of their strengths. They have a returning No. 1 in Sony Michel. They have one of the best pass-catching backs in the league in James White. They have a couple of versatile threats in Rex Burkhead and Damien Harris. They also have a core special-teamer who's shown he can do damage with the ball in his hands if called upon in Brandon Bolden.

So why McCoy? He's one of the most accomplished backs in the league. He has six seasons of over 1,000 yards rushing, he's a capable receiver, and Belichick has praised his elusiveness over the years ahead of their on-the-field meetings.

At 31, though, McCoy is well past his prime, and he's coming off a 2018 season that saw him rush for just 514 yards on 161 carries (a 3.2 yards per attempt average).

Does McCoy look like a fit? Not at first blush. Not given the depth the Patriots have and the physical skill set McCoy possesses at this point in time. But that doesn't mean the Patriots won't make a call.

