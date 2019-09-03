NFL rumors: Patriots work out seven players before Week 1 vs. Steelers

The New England Patriots have been busy working out several players this week, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Wilson reported Tuesday a list of players to work out with the defending Super Bowl champions ahead of their season-opening matchup versus the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night.

Patriots worked out Chris Campbell, Tevaughn Campbell, Su'a Cravens, Lenzy Pipkins, KeiVarae Russell, Arrion Springs and Jason Vander Laan — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 3, 2019

It was reported earlier Tuesday that the Pats had worked out safety Su'a Cravens, which is interesting given the team's impressive depth in the secondary. That said, veteran safety Patrick Chung, who's facing legal trouble in New Hampshire, has been recovering from an arm injury suffered in February's Super Bowl LIII win. Chung didn't play at all in the preseason and his status for Week 1 is unknown at this time.

The Patriots trimmed their roster by Saturday's NFL deadline, but crafting the best possible 53-man team is a season-long process, so it's not surprising they are continuing to work out players who might be a fit for their roster.

