NFL Rumors: Patriots set to hire Bo Hardegree after Jedd Fisch's departure

Report: Have Pats found next QB coach in ex-Adam Gase assistant? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots need both a quarterback and a quarterbacks coach this offseason. It appears they're addressing the latter issue.

The Patriots are expected to add Bo Hardegree to their coaching staff, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday, adding that Hardegree will help fill the void left by Jedd Fisch, who took the University of Arizona head coach job after serving as New England's quarterback coach in 2020.

Hardegree spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Jets as an offensive assistant to head coach Adam Gase and also worked as Gase's quarterbacks coach with the Miami Dolphins from 2016 to 2018.

Next Pats Podcast: Why the Patriots should NOT be looking for the next Tom Brady | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

In fact, the former University of Tennessee quarterback has followed Gase throughout his NFL coaching career: Hardegree worked alongside Gase with the Denver Broncos in 2014 as an offensive quality control coach and with the Chicago Bears in 2015 as an offensive assistant.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has spoken glowingly of Gase, who also has a history with New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Considering the Jets fired Gase after the season, it's possible the Patriots could bring him on as an overqualified QB coach with Hardegree serving as his right-hand man.

If Gase lands elsewhere, though, perhaps Hardegree could serve in the QB coach role reporting to McDaniels.

Which quarterbacks Hardegree works with in Foxboro is still anyone's guess: Jarrett Stidham is the only Patriots QB under contract as the team explores all avenues in search of its next signal-caller.

Hardegree did work with Jets QB Sam Darnold for the past two seasons, so he'll have insight on the 23-year-old if New England considers adding Darnold via trade.