NFL Rumors: Patriots make series of roster cuts prior to Tuesday deadline

Report: Patriots cut four players ahead of Tuesday deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline to trim the roster from 85 to 80, the New England Patriots have reportedly cut four players.

According to Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald, New England has released wide receiver Devin Ross, safety Malik Gant, long snapper Brian Khoury and offensive lineman RJ Prince.

The #Patriots have released WR Devin Ross, S Malik Gant, LS Brian Khoury and OL RJ Prince, per a league source. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) August 24, 2021

Per multiple reporters at practice Tuesday, none of the four players in question were present.

None of the players who are reportedly being released have ever appeared in an NFL game.

The Patriots will still need to cut one more player prior to Tuesday's deadline to get down to 80, and 27 more players prior to the Aug. 31 deadline to get down to 53 players.