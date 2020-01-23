NFL rumors: Patriots scouts 'gushed' over this wide receiver at Senior Bowl

It's no secret the New England Patriots need to upgrade their talent and depth at wide receiver before the 2020 NFL season.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady didn't have enough playmakers at the position to help lead the defending champs back to the Super Bowl this past season. Injuries played a part in that, but overall, Patriots wide receivers didn't produce enough.

The good news for the Patriots is they likely will have 12 picks (including compensatory selections) in the 2020 NFL Draft, and this year's class is absolutely loaded at wide receiver.

The Patriots reportedly found at least one wide receiver they liked at the Senior Bowl this week in Alabama. Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network witnessed Patriots scouts "gushing" over SMU star James Proche.

Keep this in the back of your mind: New England Patriots scouts were gushing over James Proche during today's practice – I heard it firsthand. This doesn't mean they are automatically drafting Proche, but he fits the bill for the type of receiver they love and have great success with.

Proche played four seasons at SMU. He caught 93 passes for 1,199 yards with 12 touchdowns as a junior in 2018, and then tallied 111 receptions for 1,225 yards and 15 touchdowns as a senior this past season. He's listed at 6-foot and 193 pounds.

Here's some footage of Proche at this week's Senior Bowl practices, per Connor Brown of SB Nation:

SMU WR James Proche still excelling in 1v1's. Very sudden route runner that uses that quickness to create separation pic.twitter.com/USz6maqtzd — Connor Livesay (@ConnorNFLDraft) January 22, 2020

The Patriots selected Arizona State wideout N'Keal Harry in the first round (32nd overall) of last year's draft. Harry was the first wide receiver drafted by Bill Belichick in the first round since he took over as Patriots head coach in 2000. Harry showed flashes of first-round talent, but injury derailed much of his rookie season. It's still way too early to give up on Harry, but 2020 is no doubt an important year for him.

The Pats would be wise to bring in a veteran wide receiver via free agency or the trade market, but it absolutely makes sense to also draft one or two players at the position given the quality of this year's class.

