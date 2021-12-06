NFL rumors: Patriots safety Kyle Dugger 'highly unlikely' to play vs. Bills

Report: Patriots safety Kyle Dugger 'highly unlikely' to play vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It sounds like the New England Patriots will be without one of their top defensive players when they square off against the rival Buffalo Bills in Monday night's Week 13 game at Highmark Stadium.

Patriots safety Kyle Dugger has been on the COVID-19 reserve list since Wednesday, and according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, it's "highly unlikely" he will play.

Patriots safety Kyle Dugger is highly unlikely to play tonight against the Bills, according to a source. He’s on the COVID-19 list. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) December 6, 2021

Dugger has been a breakout star for the Patriots in his second NFL season.

He leads the Patriots with 62 solo tackles through 12 games. He also has tallied three interceptions, four passes defensed and one fumble recovery.

The Patriots defense has been fantastic as a whole in 2021. This unit has allowed the fewest points per game (15.8) and ranks fourth in total yards allowed per game (316.7).

Kickoff for Patriots-Bills on Monday night is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The winner will enter Week 14 as the first place team in the AFC East division.