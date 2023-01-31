NFL rumors: Patriots safety Devin McCourty had offseason shoulder surgery

Report: Patriots safety Devin McCourty had offseason shoulder surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty has not announced whether he'll return for the 2023 NFL season, but he did have offseason surgery, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Reiss reported Tuesday that McCourty recently had shoulder surgery.

It's not known how long McCourty will need to rehab his shoulder.

McCourty is one of the toughest players in the league. He has not missed a game since the 2015 season, and he's missed only five in his entire 13-year career. McCourty started all 17 regular season games for the Patriots in 2022, and he tallied 71 tackles with four interceptions, eight passes defensed and one fumble recovery.

The veteran defensive back is 35 years old. He's won three Super Bowl titles and will one day be a Patriots Hall of Famer. He has nothing left to prove, but he's still a good starting safety. So, if McCourty is healthy, he could make a strong impact for the Patriots in 2023.

He's also not the only notable defensive player in New England who can hit the free agent market in March. Cornerback Jonathan Jones, safety Jabrill Peppers and linebacker Mack Wilson are free agents, too.