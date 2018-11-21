NFL Rumors: Patriots' Rob Gronkowski made call on whether to play vs. Titans originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Rob Gronkowski unsurprisingly has dealt with injuries that have kept him off the field for the New England Patriots this season, but it sounds like the veteran tight end will make his return to the Pats offense this week, per NFL Media's Mike Giardi.

Giardi said Wednesday on NFL Network that "the expectation here for the Patriots is that Rob Gronkowski will play Sunday." The Patriots are coming off their Week 11 bye to face the rival New York Jets for the first time this season. The game will be played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The most interesting information Giardi reported, however, was that the decision on whether Gronkowski would play in the Patriots' Week 10 game against the Tennessee Titans was left to the tight end. He ultimately did not play, and the Pats lost 34-10.

"My understanding was that Tennessee Titans game, that was really up to Rob whether he played or not," Giardi said. "I think with some advice from friends and family, let's take another week. You get the bye and then you come back and hopefully you're yourself."

It's no secret Gronkowski hasn't looked like himself this season. After a stellar Week 1, the former All-Pro hasn't been the dominant pass-catcher we're accustomed to seeing. He's had moments of brilliance, including the fourth quarter of New England's win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6, but the consistency has been lacking.

The New York Daily News this week went as far to say it's all over for Gronk.

Sitting out the Titans game made sense in the big picture. Sure, the Patriots offense certainly could've used Gronkowski in a game it only managed to score 10 points, but the most important goal for Gronk is to be healthy come playoff time.

