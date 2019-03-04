NFL Rumors: This Patriots rival is "undeniably the favorite" for Le'Veon Bell originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New York Jets aren't a real threat to the New England Patriots' standing atop the AFC East and the conference as a whole, but they would provide a tougher challenge for Tom Brady and Co. with the addition of star running back Le'Veon Bell.

Connor Hughes of The Athletic reported an update Monday on the Jets' free-agent pursuit of Bell, and it sounds like they're in the pole position to land him.

I heard from one high-profile agent who is well versed in the running back market that the Jets are "undeniably the favorite" to sign the Steelers running back. Another, however, said that while the Jets would pursue Bell and shouldn't be ruled out, they aren't alone, with the Eagles and Buccaneers also in the running.

The Jets struggled running the football last season. They ranked 29th in yards per carry and finished tied for 23rd in rushing touchdowns. Veteran running back Isaiah Crowell led the Jets with just 685 rushing yards and six touchdowns last season.

Bell not only would significantly upgrade the Jets' run game, he'd also boost their passing attack. Bell tallied 1,290 rushing yards with nine touchdowns, in addition to 85 receptions for 655 receiving yards and two touchdowns during the 2017 campaign (he sat out the 2018 season). He's arguably the league's best dual-threat running back.

He's also fared pretty well against the Patriots. In three career games versus New England, Bell has averaged 90.7 rushing yards and 4.46 yards per carry. He's also averaged 9.53 yards per catch on 19 career receptions against the Pats.

Bell has totaled 1,035 total yards (679 rushing and 356 receiving) and five total touchdowns in seven career games against the Jets' division opponents (Patriots, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins).

The Patriots should cruise to another AFC East title in 2019, and it wouldn't be surprising if they continued their recent dominance (9-1 in the last 10 meetings) over the Jets. Still, there's no question the Jets would be tougher to gameplan against if Bell was in the backfield. His presence likely would take a lot of pressure off young quarterback Sam Darnold, who endured an up-and-down rookie season in 2018.

