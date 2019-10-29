Trade rumors involving New York Jets safety Jamal Adams surfaced Tuesday, adding another level of intrigue to the last few hours before the 4 p.m. ET NFL trade deadline.

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly had interest in acquiring Williams, who's one of the league's best defensive players and grew up in Texas. One of the New England Patriots' top competitors in the AFC also inquired about an Adams trade.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported after the trade deadline that the Baltimore Ravens pursued the Jets safety.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Add one more team to the mix from today: Ravens were actively going after Jets' safety Jamal Adams, per source. But Ravens and Jets could not reach an agreement. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2019

A Baltimore secondary featuring Adams, Jimmy Smith, Brandon Carr, Earl Thomas, Marlon Humphrey and recently acquired Marcus Peters would have been a big problem for opposing offenses. The Ravens' pass rush has been weak this season with just 12 sacks (third-fewest in the league), but their pass defense has impressed. Baltimore has allowed the fourth-fewest passing touchdowns and ranks sixth in opposing QB rating.

The Ravens will host the undefeated Patriots on Sunday night in a Week 9 matchup that will impact the AFC playoff race. The Patriots sit atop the conference at 8-0, while the Ravens hold the No. 3 seed with a 5-2 record as AFC North leaders.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Story continues

NFL rumors: This Patriots rival in AFC pursued Jamal Adams at trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston