NFL Rumors: Patriots rework Rex Burkhead's contract to create cap space

Darren Hartwell
NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots reportedly are getting some much-needed salary cap relief thanks to running back Rex Burkhead.

The Patriots and Burkhead have agreed to restructure his 2020 contract in a move that will save the team nearly $1 million in cap space, ESPN's Field Yates reported Tuesday.

Burkhead's base salary will drop from $2.5 million to $1.05 million, per Yates, but he'll receive a $500,000 signing bonus with up to $400,000 available in roster bonuses.

The Patriots had just over $260,000 in cap space after signing free-agent quarterback Cam Newton to a one-year contract, but reworking Burkhead's deal moves them above $1 million in cap space, per Patriots salary cap expert Miguel Benzan.

Burkhead is behind Sony Michel and James White on New England's running back depth chart but adds versatile depth to the position.

The 30-year-old averaged 4.6 yards per carry in 2019 (302 rushing yards on 65 attempts) and 10.3 yards per reception (279 receiving yards on 27 catches).

