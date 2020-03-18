In a week where star receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Stefon Diggs were moved in somewhat stunning trades, the Patriots have reportedly made a receiver move of their own.

And on a day their face of the franchise departed, it's slightly underwhelming.

Click here for complete Tom Brady coverage and download the MyTeams App for the latest news and analysis.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Patriots are signing free-agent wide receiver Damiere Byrd, Doug Kyed of NESN reports.

The 5-foot-9, 180-pound Byrd, 27, is coming off his best season in the NFL with 32 catches on 46 targets for 359 yards for the Arizona Cardinals last season after three injury-filled seasons with the Carolina Panthers. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Panthers out of South Carolina in 2016.

Byrd appeared in 11 games for Arizona last season and missed some time with a hamstring injury.

For Phil Perry's look at the Patriots receiver situation heading into free agency, click here.

NFL Rumors: Patriots reportedly sign free-agent WR Damiere Byrd originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston