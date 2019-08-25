Once Josh Gordon returned to the Patriots and was made eligible for Week 1 against the Steelers, someone on the depth chart at wide receiver had to go. It appears Maurice Harris is that player.

According to Field Yates, the Patriots have released Harris. The 26-year-old was a bright spot in training camp as he developed some chemistry with Tom Brady and looked good in the team's first preseason game against the Lions, catching three passes for 27 yards and a touchdown.

Unfortunately for Harris, he got hurt in joint practices with the Titans, causing him to miss the last two preseason contests. As a player on the bubble, it's a harsh reality when injuries take away the chance at a roster spot.

The Patriots are plenty deep at wide receiver, as Phil Perry notes in his latest 53-man roster projection, and look primed to supplement the loss of Rob Gronkowski with a number of outside threats and versatile running backs.

The Pats will wrap up their season Thursday against the Giants before beginning their sixth Super Bowl championship defense.

NFL Rumors: Patriots release wide receiver Maurice Harris originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston