NFL rumors: Patriots to release safety Jordan Richards amid roster changes

Jordan Richards' second stint with the New England Patriots lasted three weeks.

ESPN's Field Yates reported Tuesday the Patriots are releasing the 26-year-old defensive back.

Richards was selected by the Patriots in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft and didn't earn a second contract with New England after the 2017 season. He played for the Atlanta Falcons in 2018 before being signed by the Patriots earlier this month. He primarily served in a special teams role for New England over the last three weeks.

The Patriots reportedly are signing special teams ace Justin Bethel, who visited the team Tuesday. He has earned two All-Pro first team selections and three Pro Bowl nods as a special teams star. Bethel is an upgrade over Richards in that phase of the game.

New England also traded for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu in exchange for a 2020 draft pick Tuesday. The additions of Sanu and Bethel, combined with Richards' release still leaves one more roster spot that must be opened by the Pats. Stay tuned.

