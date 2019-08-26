NFL Rumors: Patriots to release Mike Pennel after disappointing tenure

Mike Pennel never quite caught on with the New England Patriots, and now he'll be looking for another job.

The Patriots have informed Pennel they're releasing him, ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Monday morning.

Pennel signed a two-year contract with the Patriots in March reportedly worth up to $8 million and was expected to fill the role left by defensive tackle Malcom Brown.

But Danny Shelton has taken first-team reps in the preseason and appeared to be outplaying the 28-year-old Pennel, who recorded three tackles in Thursday's preseason game versus the Panthers but played late into the contest against Carolina's backups.

With Pennel out of the picture, the Patriots could start Shelton and Lawrence Guy at defensive tackle, with Adam Butler, David Parry, Ufomba Kamalu and Byron Cowart also in the mix.

