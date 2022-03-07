NFL rumors: Patriots release Kyle Van Noy, clear much-needed salary cap space

Here's how much cap space Patriots create after reportedly releasing Van Noy originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have made their first significant move of the 2022 NFL offseason.

ESPN's Field Yates reported Monday afternoon that the Patriots are releasing linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

The 32-year-old veteran signed with the Patriots as a free last offseason. He also played three-plus years with the Patriots from 2016 through 2019, including a pair of Super Bowl titles during that span.

Van Noy is still a good player. He tallied 66 total tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles and a career-high 10 passes defensed in 16 games last season.

So, why release Van Noy?

The Patriots need salary cap space, and this move frees up over $4 million in room. Van Noy is able to sign with another team immediately, and he shouldn't have too much trouble finding a new home.

Linebacker was an area the Patriots had to upgrade before this Van Noy news, and his departure makes the position even more critical as the offseason unfolds. The Patriots were not athletic enough at linebacker last season. Drafting a linebacker makes a ton of sense, too, and one who might fall to the Patriots in the first round is Utah's Devin Lloyd.