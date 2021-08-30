NFL rumors: Patriots release Adrian Colbert as roster cutdown looms

Report: Patriots release Adrian Colbert as roster cutdown looms originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Every NFL team has to trim its roster from 80 players to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon's 4 p.m. ET deadline, and the New England Patriots are one step closer to that threshold.

The Patriots released safety Adrian Colbert on Monday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Colbert signed with the Patriots back in May.

Making the roster was going to be tough for Colbert, who played in a loaded secondary that includes safeties Devin McCourty and Kyle Dugger and Adrian Phillips, among others.

Colbert was a seventh-round draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2017. The 27-year-old veteran has appeared in regular season games for the 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins and New York Giants in his five pro seasons.