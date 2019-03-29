NFL Rumors: Patriots "really interested" in UMass WR Andy Isabella originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

If you thought the New England Patriots may be drawn to a player like Andy Isabella, well, you were right.

The Patriots and Green Bay Packers both are "really interested" in the UMass slot wide receiver entering the 2019 NFL Draft, DraftAnalyst.com's Tony Pauline reported Thursday on the Bleav Podcast Network.

"Two teams I left out, who a number of people tell me who are really interested in him are the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers," Pauline said, as transcribed by WEEI. "The Patriots make sense in so many ways. This is their type of receiver. A little bit shorter, a little bit undersized, but incredibly quick, incredibly creative, fast, a guy who can produce when the ball is in his hands running after the catch, as well as lining up as a return specialist."

The Patriots have three selections in the third round, where Pauline says New England and Green Bay could consider drafting Isabella.

" ... So, when you get into the third round area, look at the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers to kind of target Andy Isabella or have him on the list with the other players they really like," Pauline added.

The 5-foot-9, 186-pound receiver does check several boxes as a potential slot man for the Patriots with impressive speed (official 4.31-second 40-yard dash) and quickness (4.15-second 20-yard shuttle). Isabella mostly lined up outside the hashes at UMass, but New England fans will be happy to know he's working with Randy Moss this offseason to transition to the slot.

The Patriots did sign a pair of receivers in free agency in Bruce Ellington and Maurice Harris while bringing Phillip Dorsett back, so they could opt to spend their draft capital on more pressing needs like tight end.

If they target wideouts, though, there's a very good change Isabella will be on their shortlist.

