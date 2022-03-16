NFL rumors: Patriots RB Brandon Bolden expected to join Raiders as free agent

Nick Goss
·1 min read
In this article:
Report: Patriots RB Brandon Bolden expected to join Raiders as free agent originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are bringing back James White, but another veteran running back is taking his talents to the AFC West.

Brandon Bolden is expected to sign a contract with the Las Vegas Raiders in NFL free agency, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler left New England and were hired by Las Vegas in January. McDaniels and Ziegler both spent multiple seasons with Bolden when he was a Patriots player, so they know him pretty well.

Report: Patriots could be landing spot for Cowboys' La'el Collins

Bolden's exit would leave the Patriots with Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, J.J. Taylor and James White on their running back depth chart. So, even if Bolden leaves, the Patriots still have plenty of talent and depth at the position.

The new league year began at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, which means contracts and trades can now become official.

