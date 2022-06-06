NFL Rumors: Patriots, Raiders to host kicker Tristan Vizcaino for workouts

Report: Patriots, Raiders to host ex-Chargers kicker for workouts originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Nick Folk was one of the most productive kickers in football last season. But the New England Patriots are still exploring their options on the kicking front.

The Patriots are hosting free-agent kicker Tristan Vizcaino for a workout Monday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

Vizcaino has spent time on seven NFL teams since signing a reserve/futures contract with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019. He most recently kicked for the Los Angeles Chargers, making 6 of 7 field goal attempts and 10 of 15 extra-point attempts over six games in 2021.

The Las Vegas Raiders -- led by former Patriots general manager Dave Ziegler and ex-Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels -- also have interest in Vizcaino and will host the 25-year-old for a workout Wednesday, per Pelissero.

Folk figures to be New England's starting kicker after drilling a career-high 36 field goals on 39 attempts last season, third-most in the NFL. But if the Patriots like what they see from Vizcaino, he could replace Quinn Nordin as Folk's backup.

Nordin, and undrafted free agent out of Michigan last season, briefly was the Patriots' starting kicker at the end of the preseason before New England went back to Folk for the 2021 campaign.