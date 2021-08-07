NFL rumors: Patriots' Raekwon McMillan to miss 2021 season with ACL tear

Report: Patriots' Raekwon McMillan to miss 2021 season with ACL tear originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One of the New England Patriots' offseason additions is expected to miss the 2021 NFL season.

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Saturday afternoon that Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan has suffered a torn ACL in his knee and won't play this year.

This is a really tough blow for McMillan, who was having a good training camp for the Patriots. McMillan also tore an ACL with the Miami Dolphins in 2017 and missed his rookie season

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick praised McMillan's intelligence and work ethic earlier this week.

McMillan signed with the Patriots in March during free agency after playing for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020.