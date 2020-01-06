NFL rumors: Patriots QB Tom Brady dealt with foot injury late in 2019 season

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady didn't just deal with an elbow injury in the 2019 NFL season.

NFL Media's Mike Giardi reported Monday that Brady also battled through a foot injury late in the campaign.

In addition to the tennis elbow that bothered Tom Brady later in the season, sources telling me Brady also dealt with a foot injury suffered at some point in December. #Patriots — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 6, 2020

Brady appeared on the Week 14 injury report with a toe issue, but he wasn't listed on any subsequent injury reports with any foot ailments. It's unknown if that toe injury is the same one Giardi is reporting on.

Injuries help explain some of the inaccuracy and overall decline in performance seen from Brady this past season. In his defense, he still put up good stats despite nursing multiple injuries and dealing with several offensive issues (a bad run game, offensive line injuries, etc.). The 42-year-old veteran completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 4,057 yards with 24 touchdowns and interceptions in 16 games. He threw for 209 yards with zero touchdowns and an interception in the Patriots' AFC Wild Card game loss to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.

Brady's future is the immediate concern for the Patriots. His contract will soon expire, giving him the chance to become a free agent in March for the first time in his career.

