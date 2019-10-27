NFL rumors: Patriots QB Tom Brady 'really pushed for' Mohamed Sanu trade

The New England Patriots upgraded the talent and depth of their wide receiver corps Tuesday by trading for Mohamed Sanu in a deal with the Atlanta Falcons, and quarterback Tom Brady reportedly played a role in making the move happen.

NFL Media's Mike Garafolo reported Sunday on NFL Network that Brady "was a big factor" in the Sanu trade.

"But Mohamed Sanu, the acquisition of him last week, I am told by several sources that Brady really pushed for that one," Garafolo said. "So, the Patriots were willing to give up a second-round pick to get Sanu in, a guy that Brady was eager to have inside the building there and knows will be integral in the offense. He was a big factor there."

This news regarding Brady and Sanu isn't too surprising, especially after Sunday's report from NFL Media's Ian Rapoport that said the 42-year-old quarterback is "frustrated with the turnover at receiver."

The Patriots certainly have had plenty of turnover at that position in 2019. Antonio Brown was signed and then released after playing in only one game. Josh Gordon was put on injured reserve earlier this week and his tenure with the Patriots reportedly is "likely over" despite reports suggesting he could return from injury this season.

Sanu is the latest veteran wideout to enter the fold, and he'll make his debut Sunday when the Patriots host the Cleveland Browns in a Week 8 matchup at Gillette Stadium. The 30-year-old wide receiver could see snaps on the outside and in the slot, giving the Pats valuable versatility on offense. He tallied 33 receptions for 313 yards and one touchdown in seven games with the Atlanta Falcons this season.

The Patriots gave up a 2020 second-round draft pick for Sanu, but despite the high cost for to acquire him, New England might not be done adding pass-catchers before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.

