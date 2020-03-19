NFL Rumors: Patriots pursuing ex-Broncos DE Derek Wolfe in free agency

The New England Patriots already have lost plenty of defensive talent this offseason. But they're apparently working on bringing some new talent in.

The Patriots "are showing interest and have had discussions with" free-agent defensive lineman Derek Wolfe, Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal reported Thursday.

Wolfe tallied a career-high seven sacks last season with the Denver Broncos, who selected the Cincinnati product in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

The 30-year-old has been a steady contributor on Denver's defensive line for eight seasons and just finished a four-year, $36.7 million deal that paid him an $8 million base salary in 2019.

New England already has lost several key members of their pass rush to free agency, notably outside linebackers Kyle Van Noy (Miami Dolphins), and Jamie Collins (Detroit Lions) and defensive tackle Danny Shelton (Lions).

Wolfe could help the Patriots regain some of that depth, though, and could be a nice veteran piece to complement current pass rushers Chase Winovich, Deatrich Wise, John Simon and Lawrence Guy.

New England also reportedly is signing former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Beau Allen.

