While most of the attention of Patriots fans has been on Tom Brady, and, to a lesser extent, their other free-agent losses (Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins among others), they did add a safety and All-Pro special teamer in former Los Angeles Charger Adrian Phillips, who agreed to a two-year deal on Thursday.

The details of Phillips' deal were revealed by ESPN's Mike Reiss and Field Yates on Friday and it's a relatively cheap one ($7.5 million maximum value, $3 million guaranteed).

S Adrian Phillips contract w/ Patriots:



Signing bonus: $1.5 million



2020

Base: $1.25m

Roster: $500k ($31,250k per game)

Incentives: $750k



2021

Base: $2.25m ($500k g'teed)

Roster: $500k

Incentives: $750k



ANALYSIS: 18 tackles in last 2 games vs. NE; Bill Belichick never forgets



























— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 20, 2020

A broken arm limited Phillips, who turns 28 in April, to just seven games last season. The 5-foot-11, 210-pound safety has played all six of his NFL seasons with the Chargers and was an All-Pro on special teams in 2018 (career-high 94 tackles, nine passes defensed), when Bill Belichick got a good look at him in the Patriots' AFC Divisional playoff victory over L.A.

His special teams contributions offer the kind of versatility that are right up Belichick's alley. Earlier this week, the Patriots traded safety Duron Harmon to the Detroit Lions in a cost-cutting move and they lost safety/special teamer Nate Ebner in free agency to the New York Giants

According to Miguel Benzan of Boston Sports Journal (@patscap on Twitter), the Phillips signing leaves the Patriots $4,858,834 under the salary cap with 62 players on the active roster.

NFL Rumors: Patriots get All-Pro safety Adrian Phillips on a relatively inexpensive deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston