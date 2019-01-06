NFL rumors: Patriots "preparing" for Josh McDaniels to leave for head coach job originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is a popular head coaching candidate for vacant jobs around the NFL, and it sounds like the Pats are at least readying themselves for a potential departure.

ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio reported Sunday during NBC's broadcast of the Chicago Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFC wild card game that "this year, the Patriots, I'm told, are preparing for McDaniels to leave, with the (Green Bay) Packers and the (Cleveland) Browns being the two most viable opportunities for McDaniels this time around."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Perhaps the most interesting bit of information in Florio's report was that Kliff Kingsbury is a potential candidate to replace McDaniels if he leaves. Kingsbury was fired as Texas Tech head coach in November and currently is the offensive coordinator for USC. The Patriots selected Kingsbury in the sixth round of the 2003 draft but he never played for New England.

Story continues

The #Patriots are preparing for the departure of Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels to either the #Browns or #Packers and could pursue Kliff Kingsbury to replace him, per @ProFootballTalk Mike Floriopic.twitter.com/cgFuXuXktp — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 6, 2019

McDaniels reportedly had an interview with the Packers on Friday. Here's what ESPN's Rob Demovsky tweeted about the process:

Packers wrap up on-the-road interviews today with Matt LaFleur and Adam Gase and are expected to reconvene Monday to decide who to bring to Green Bay for 2nd interviews. Josh McDaniels, one of the first interviews this weekend, remains very much a possibility, I'm told.

McDaniels will turn his attention Monday to the Los Angeles Chargers, who will play the Patriots in the AFC divisional round on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.