NFL Rumors: Patriots practicing as if Antonio Brown will play vs. Miami

If the NFL plans on disciplining Antonio Brown due to the allegations against him for sexual assault and rape, they have not yet informed the Patriots.

There has been no indication from the league they will prevent Brown from playing in Sunday's game in Miami, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. That being the case, the Patriots are practicing as if the newly-acquired wide receiver will be active.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"There's been no decision from the league about Antonio Brown's playing status," Rapoport said. "And if you look at - as (Mike) Giardi mentioned - what the Patriots have done, he was on the practice field getting ready on Wednesday as if he was playing. He was on the practice field today Thursday getting ready as if he is playing. If there is nothing from the league - and I have received no indication right now that there definitely will be - then it would make sense that he would go out there and play unless there is something football-wise that would keep him off the field.

"Maybe the Patriots don't feel he's ready to pick up the gameplan or cannot contribute. Either way, no one has ruled it out yet, but barring something unforeseen, it's moving in the direction of Antonio Brown being on the field Sunday amid everything that we've been talking about earlier and over the past couple days."

Watch below:

Story continues

From NFL Now: The #Patriots are practicing as if WR Antonio Brown is going to play on Sunday, and unless the NFL steps in, he just may. pic.twitter.com/Gpat05F8hA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2019

Brown wore a No. 1 jersey during his first day of Patriots practice on Wednesday, then a No. 17 jersey on Thursday. It's unknown to this point whether No. 17 will be Brown's number if and when he takes the field for Sunday's game.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

NFL Rumors: Patriots practicing as if Antonio Brown will play vs. Miami originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston