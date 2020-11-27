NFL Rumors: Patriots practice squad player suspended for six games

Report: Pats practice squad player suspended for using banned supplement originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

A New England Patriots practice squad player has been suspended, per the NFL's transaction wire.

Linebacker Michael Pinckney was suspended for six games, ESPN's Mike Reiss first reported Friday. The 22-year-old used a banned supplement while rehabbing an offseason hip surgery, according to NESN's Doug Kyed.

I'm told Patriots rookie practice squad linebacker Michael Pinckney was suspended six games for taking a banned supplement. He did so unknowingly while rehabbing an offseason surgery. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) November 27, 2020

Pinckney is an undrafted rookie out of Miami who was added to the Patriots practice squad in October. Last year as a senior with the Hurricanes, he totaled 64 tackles (12.5 for a loss).

The Patriots are scheduled to take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.