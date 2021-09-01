NFL rumors: Patriots placing N'Keal Harry (shoulder) on injured reserve

Report: Patriots placing N'Keal Harry (shoulder) on injured reserve originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots won't have wide receiver N'Keal Harry to begin the 2021 NFL season.

The third-year wide receiver will be placed on injured reserve, per NFL Media's Mike Garafolo.

Going to IR means Harry will miss at least the first three weeks of the regular season.

The Patriots' first three games are against the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets and New Orleans Saints (in that order). The 2019 first-round draft pick will be eligible to return as early as Week 4, when the Patriots welcome Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Gillette Stadium.

Harry suffered a shoulder injury in a Week 2 preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles last month.

The Patriots bolstered their wide receiver depth Wednesday by claiming Malcolm Perry off waivers from the Dolphins. Perry played quarterback at Navy but was used as a running back/wide receiver for the Dolphins as a rookie last season.