NFL rumors: Patriots place second round tender on free agent J.C. Jackson

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Goss
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Report: Patriots place second round tender on RFA cornerback J.C. Jackson originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The most important restricted free agent for the New England Patriots this offseason is cornerback J.C. Jackson, and according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, the team has placed a second-round tender on the 25-year-old star.

What does this mean?

If a team signs Jackson to an offer sheet, the Patriots can match that contract and keep him. If the Patriots declined to match, they would receive a second-round draft pick from the team acquiring Jackson.

Perry: Is a Deshaun Watson trade now a possibility again? Let's discuss

Jackson finished second in the league with a team-leading nine interceptions last season. He also tallied 40 tackles, two fumble recoveries and 14 passes defensed. He's played three seasons for the Patriots after being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

Working out a long-term deal with Jackson would be a good scenario for the Patriots, especially when you consider the uncertainty surrounding former All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore's future with the franchise.

The Patriots have been busy in free agency so far. They've brought in six players and spent more than $130 million in guaranteed money.

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Patriots place 2nd-round tender on restricted free agent J.C. Jackson

    That certainly could make things interesting for J.C. Jackson.

  • Patriots apply second-round tender to J.C. Jackson

    If someone wants to sign cornerback J.C. Jackson away from New England as a restricted free agent this offseason, they’ll have to pony up a second-round pick. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Patriots have applied the second-round tender on Jackson. It carries a salary of $3.384 million for the 2021 season and [more]

  • Agent Drew Rosenhaus explains why Patriots 'were hungry' in NFL free agency

    The New England Patriots have been the most aggressive team in NFL free agency so far, and one person who's been directly involved in a lot of that action has been agent Drew Rosenhaus.

  • Is Deshaun Watson a trade possibility again given Patriots' offseason moves?

    Given all of New England's aggressive moves so far in free agency and more chatter surrounding Deshaun Watson in recent days, our Phil Perry examines if a trade is now remotely possible.

  • Raiders re-sign DT Johnathan Hankins to a 1-year deal

    Raiders re-sign DT Johnathan Hankins to a 1-year deal

  • 5 things Patriots fans should know about new WR Kendrick Bourne

    Here are five things you need to know about new Patriots wide receiver Keendrick Bourne

  • AP source: Washington adding CB Jackson on $42M, 3-year deal

    Washington dipped into the free agent pool and spent significant money to fill a void at cornerback. The team reached an agreement to sign William Jackson to a contract worth $42 million over three years with $26 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team does not release contract terms.

  • NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

    As NFL free agency closes in and top players get cut and sign new deals over the next few weeks, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.

  • Ted Karras returning to New England on one-year deal

    With center David Andrews electing to explore free agency, the Patriots have brought back a familiar face. Ted Karras will sign with New England on a one-year deal worth $4 million, according to multiple reports. Karras was a Patriots sixth-round pick in 2016. He served as New England’s starting center in 2019 when Andrews missed [more]

  • Wednesday's NFL free agency roundup: 49ers give Trent Williams record deal and add another O-lineman

    San Francisco's left tackle becomes richest offensive lineman in league history and will be joined by center Alex Mack as NFC West club reloads.

  • 2021 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings by position

    The 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place on April 29-May 1, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. Our team at NBC Sports Edge will be breaking down the list of best players by position each week, so far they’ve covered quarterbacks, running backs, and even had a two-part special on wide receivers. This week’s edition

  • NFL rumors: Buccaneers among teams 'inquiring' about Patriots free agent James White

    Could another one of Tom Brady's former New England Patriots teammates end up signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in NFL free agency?

  • North Korea's Kim Yo-jong warns U.S. against "causing a stink"

    Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, on Monday warned the Biden administration to "refrain from causing a stink," according to the state-run KCNA news agency.Why it matters: The North Korean regime's first comments about the Biden administration come as Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visit South Korea and Japan this week. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Ramon Pacheco Pardo, a Korea expert at King's College London, noted in a statement that Kim's warning was an "attempt to change the narrative" from discussions with allies about China to "North Korea's threats to bring instability."What she's saying: "We take this opportunity to warn the new U.S. administration trying hard to give off powder smell in our land," said Kim, who holds a high-ranking position in North Korea's only political party."If it wants to sleep in peace for coming four years, it had better refrain from causing a stink at its first step."She also reiterated North Korea's opposition to the U.S. and South Korea's joint military exercises, accusing the nations of launching a "war game" against Pyongyang with the launch of the latest one on the Korean Peninsula this month."War exercises and dialogue, hostility and cooperation can never exist together."Kim Yo-jongFor the record: The warning comes hours after White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the Biden administration had "not received any response" from North Korea on the issue of dialogue with the U.S.Of note: U.S.-South Korean military drills were scaled back during former President Trump's administration as part of efforts to keep open dialogue with Pyongyang on its nuclear weapons program.Trump met with Kim Jong-un three times, becoming in 2019 the first sitting U.S. president to step foot in North Korea. The two leaders also exchanged personal letters, but a deal on denuclearization was never reached.The Biden administration did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Giants re-sign long snapper Casey Kreiter

    The New York Giants have officially re-signed LS Casey Kreiter, WR C.J. Board and DT Austin Johnson.

  • Yes, fun can be had on grueling Champions Course at Honda Classic

    The Champions Course during the Honda Classic can be grueling, but there's also good times to be had. Steve DiMeglio reports.

  • Louis Riddick explains how Patriots are putting on 'an absolute clinic' in free agency

    The New England Patriots wasted no time upgrading their roster in NFL free agency once the legal tampering period opened Monday, and one ESPN analyst loves the team's approach.

  • NFL rumors: Joe Thuney leaves Patriots to sign huge free agent contract with Chiefs

    The Chiefs are bolstering their offensive line and Patrick Mahomes' pass protection by signing Patriots left guard Joe Thuney to a massive contract in NFL free agency.

  • Giants, Nate Solder complete contract restructure

    The New York Giants and OT Nate Solder have completed a contract restructure that saves the team roughly $6 million in salary cap space.

  • Even LeBron James couldn't resist a joke about Patriots' free agent spending spree

    The New England Patriots are spending massive amounts of money to acquire several of the top NFL free agents on the market, and this activity has spurred reaction from all over the sports world.

  • Giants announce restructure of Nate Solder's contract for 2021 NFL season

    The Giants have officially restructured ﻿Nate Solder﻿'s contract for next season, and it saves a good amount of cap space to use elsewhere.