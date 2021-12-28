NFL Rumors: Patriots to place QB Brian Hoyer on reserve/COVID list

Report: Patriots to place Brian Hoyer on COVID list originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

COVID-19 recently has spread rapidly throughout the NFL, and it apparently has made its way into the New England Patriots' quarterback room.

Veteran backup QB Brian Hoyer is expected to be placed on the reserve/COVID list, per ESPN's Mike Reiss.

The Patriots are expected to place QB Brian Hoyer on the reserve/COVID list today, per a source.



Hoyer has been the No. 2 QB behind rookie Mac Jones, with Jarrett Stidham the No. 3. Jones and Stidham have continued with regular preparations for Sundayâ€™s game vs. the Jaguars. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 28, 2021

If Hoyer is inactive for Sunday's game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jarrett Stidham presumably will fill his role as Mac Jones' backup. Of course, there's now concern about Jones and/or Stidham potentially contracting the virus ahead of the Week 17 showdown.

The Patriots already have placed starting linebackers Matt Judon and Ja'Whaun Bentley on the COVID list this week. They were among the record 106 players across the league were added to the list on Monday.