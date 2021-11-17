NFL rumors: Patriots place Josh Uche on IR, activate Chase Winovich

Report: Patriots place Josh Uche on IR, activate Chase Winovich originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots made a couple moves at outside linebacker Wednesday as the team prepares for Thursday night's Week 11 road game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Patriots have placed linebacker Josh Uche on injured reserve. They also activated linebacker Chase Winovich from injured reserve to the active roster, per ESPN's Field Yates.

Uche was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice with an ankle injury. He's played in nine of the Patriots' 10 games, tallying 10 tackles and a career-high three sacks. Uche will be eligible to come off IR after three games.

Winovich has played in six games. His last appearance came in Week 7 versus the Dallas Cowboys, when he only played on special teams.

The Patriots also waived wide receiver Malcolm Perry, who did not appear in a game for the team in 2021.

Kickoff for Patriots-Falcons is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday night.