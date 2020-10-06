NFL Rumors: Patriots place DT Bill Murray on reserve/COVID-19 list

Report: Another Patriots player added to reserve/COVID-19 list originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots reportedly have added a second player to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray was added to the list Tuesday, per ESPN's Field Yates. He joins quarterback Cam Newton, who tested positive for COVID-19 and missed Monday night's game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patriots practice squad DT Bill Murray has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 6, 2020

The reserve/COVID-19 list is for players who either test positive for the virus or have been in close contact with individuals who have tested positive. Therefore, Murray being added to the list does not necessarily mean he has COVID-19.

Since Murray is a practice squad DT, it isn't likely he was in close contact with Newton. Still, it'll be worth monitoring further additions to the reserve/COVID-19 list as the Patriots prepare for Sunday's game vs. the Denver Broncos.