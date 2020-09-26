Patriots place David Andrews, Josh Uche on injured reserve

Pats place David Andrews, Josh Uche on IR originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots will be without veteran center David Andrews and rookie linebacker Josh Uche for at least the next three weeks.

Andrews (finger) and Uche (foot) were placed on injured reserve Saturday, the team announced. James Ferentz has been promoted from the practice squad and could start at center Sunday vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.

Wide receiver Isaiah Zuber and defensive tackle Nick Thurman also were promoted to the 53-man roster.

Patriots make a series of roster transactions: https://t.co/1P0QvOCTFO — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 26, 2020

Andrews had surgery on his broken thumb earlier this week. Uche has yet to appear in his first NFL game.

The Patriots' next three games will be against the Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs, and Denver Broncos. Then, they'll have their bye week.

Sunday's matchup vs. Vegas is set for a 1 p.m. kickoff.