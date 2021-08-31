NFL Rumors: Patriots place CB Stephon Gilmore on PUP list

Report: Stephon Gilmore to miss time while on Patriots' PUP list originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots will begin their season without star cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

The Patriots are placing Gilmore on the Physically Unable to Perform list, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday. Gilmore won't be eligible to return until Week 7 at the earliest, per NFL rules.

The veteran cornerback was placed on injured reserve last December with a partially torn quad and didn't participate in any of New England's training camp practices or preseason games this summer while rehabbing the injury.

Gilmore and the Patriots also haven't reached a resolution on a new contract. The 30-year-old is set to make $7 million in base salary with a $16.3 million cap hit on the final year of his deal but suggested earlier this summer he believes he's worth more money.

Gilmore heading to the PUP list buys the Patriots more time in potential contract negotiations, while Gilmore avoids paying fines for missing time if he was on the active roster.

With Gilmore sidelined, New England will lean on J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones, Jalen Mills and the recently-acquired Shaun Wade at cornerback to begin the season.