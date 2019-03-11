NFL rumors: Patriots outbid by Titans for free agent WR Adam Humphries originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New England Patriots made an effort to sign free-agent slot receiver Adam Humphries on Monday, but they were outbid for his services by the Tennessee Titans, per ESPN's Dianna Russini.

The Titans were bidding against the New England Patriots for Humphries all day per source. In the end, the Titans land him. https://t.co/kTP3eWKz3Z — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 11, 2019

Humphries, who spent his first four pro seasons in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will reportedly make $9 million per season with the Titans. That number, apparently, was too high for the Patriots. All contracts agreed to cannot become official until Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

The 25-year-old was one of the best slot receivers available on the free-agent market, along with Jamison Crowder (who reportedly agreed to sign with the New York Jets) and Danny Amendola (who reportedly agreed to sign with the Detroit Lions).

The Patriots still need to upgrade their talent and depth at the wide receiver position. Josh Gordon is suspended indefinitely, and veterans Chris Hogan, Cordarrelle Patterson and Phillip Dorsett all are free agents.

New England also lost a pair of free agents Monday. Left tackle Trent Brown reportedly agreed to a four-year, $66 million deal with the Oakland Raiders, and defensive end Trey Flowers is set to join the Detroit Lions on a five-year contract.

