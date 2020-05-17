NFL Rumors: Patriots OT Yodny Cajuste 'good to go' after missing 2019 season

After missing his entire rookie season, tackle Yodny Cajuste appears ready to make an impact for the New England Patriots in 2020.

The Pats' third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, who spent last year on injured reserve with a quad injury, is finally "healthy and good to go" according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Cajuste underwent surgery in March of 2019 to repair his quad muscle. The West Virginia product was unable to participate in any practices or games due to the injury.

Now that Cajuste is in the mix, the 24-year-old will join Isaiah Wynn, Marcus Cannon, Korey Cunningham and 2020 sixth-rounder Justin Herron on the Patriots' depth chart.

David Andrews is set to return as the starting center after missing the 2019 season due to blood clots in his lungs. The Patriots drafted Dustin Woodard with a seventh-round pick to replace Ted Karras as Andrews' backup. Also ready to return from injury is guard Hjalte Froholdt.

Suddenly, an offensive line that lacked depth in 2019 looks much stronger heading into the new campaign.

