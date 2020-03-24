Life after Tom Brady will include a new look for the New England Patriots.

The Patriots and six other NFL teams will make some sort of uniform change for the 2020 season, the Associated Press' Joe Reedy reported Tuesday.

Here's the full list, with Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers also getting a facelift while ditching their current eyesores.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Aside from various alternate uniforms -- like the all-blue "color rush" threads they debuted in 2016 -- the Patriots have worn essentially the same outfits since the late 1990s and haven't changed their logo since 1993.

Click here for complete Tom Brady coverage and download the MyTeams App for the latest news and analysis.

As ESPN's Mike Reiss reports, that logo will remain unchanged, and New England's uniform changes are expected to be "subtle."

Story continues

Changes to the Patriots' uniform won't be dramatic, with the logo remaining the same. The team will reveal the subtle changes to the uniform on social media in the coming months. https://t.co/dPRuWRT8Ba — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 24, 2020

The Patriots are expected to announce those changes in April, per NESN.com's Doug Kyed.

However subtle the alterations, the new uniforms will be symbolic of a new era in Foxboro as the team moves forward without Tom Brady for the first time in 20 years.

The Patriots also lost several other key players to free agency or trade -- Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins and Duron Harmon among them -- so the 2020 squad will have a different look than last year's team, both figuratively and literally.

NFL Rumors: Patriots one of seven teams making uniform changes in 2020 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston