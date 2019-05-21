NFL rumors: Patriots offensive tackle Jared Veldheer plans to retire originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Jared Veldheer's career with the New England Patriots has ended before it could really begin.

UPDATE (Tuesday, May 21 at 5 p.m. ET): The Patriots officially have placed Jared Veldheer on the reserve/retired list.

The veteran offensive tackle has decided to retire from the NFL, per ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Veteran OT Jared Veldheer has informed the Patriots that he plans to retire, per a source. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) May 21, 2019

The Patriots announced the signing of Veldheer on May 13. His addition would've provided valuable depth on the offensive line given his experience at both tackle spots.

The Patriots lost tackles Trent Brown and LaAdrian Waddle in NFL free agency, and 2018 first-round pick Isaiah Wynn is returning from an Achilles injury that wiped out his rookie season. It's safe to say the Patriots need more depth and proven talent at the offensive tackle spot with Veldheer deciding to retire.

Veldheer played 12 games for the Broncos last season and missed the other four because of a knee injury. He also played for the Arizona Cardinals and Oakland Raiders during his nine-year career.

